ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Morrisons Takeover Bid Doesn't Reflect Company's True Value: M&G

Published on Jul 30 2021 10:58 AM in Retail tagged: UK / Morrisons / Fortress Investment Group / M&amp;G

Morrisons Takeover Bid Doesn't Reflect Company's True Value: M&G

British money manager M&G has added to the voices criticising a proposed private equity takeover of British supermarket chain Morrisons, saying it does not reflect the true value of the company.

Morrisons this month agreed to a takeover led by SoftBank Group Corp-owned Fortress, which valued Britain's fourth-largest supermarket chain at about £6.3 billion ($8.8 billion) and topped a rival offer from Apollo.

Fortress Investment said Britain's competition regulator has not opened an inquiry nor indicated in writing that it was looking to do so in relation to the group's bid for supermarket group Morrisons.

It added that the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) had no further questions in relation to the offer following a briefing paper submitted by Fortress.

Rupert Krefting, head of corporate finance and stewardship at M&G, which owns a 1.08% stake in Morrisons, said in an emailed statement that Fortress's proposals could be achieved by the supermarket chain while remaining in public ownership.

'Successful Management Turnaround'

"The company has experienced a successful management turnaround over the past five years and has a strong balance sheet," Krefting said in the statement.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, Morrisons' largest shareholder Silchester said it was not inclined to support the offer, while top five shareholder Schroders said on Thursday it was still considering its position.

JO Hambro, which owns a 1.93% stake, has also said that the proposed price per share is too low, The Daily Telegraph reported earlier on Thursday.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Retail stories, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Deliveroo Mulls Ending Spanish Operations

Deliveroo Mulls Ending Spanish Operations
BillerudKorsnäs To Divest UK Paper Mill

BillerudKorsnäs To Divest UK Paper Mill
UK Shop Prices Fall Again In July: BRC

UK Shop Prices Fall Again In July: BRC
UK Consumer Confidence High, Risks To Recovery Remain: IGD

UK Consumer Confidence High, Risks To Recovery Remain: IGD
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

Italy's Conad Adriatico Earmarks €170m For Investments Fri, 30 Jul 2021

Italy's Conad Adriatico Earmarks €170m For Investments
Russia's O’Key Group Sees Net Revenue Up 4% In First Half Fri, 30 Jul 2021

Russia's O’Key Group Sees Net Revenue Up 4% In First Half
Kerry Group Sees Sales Up 4.6%, Boosted By Foodservice Recovery Fri, 30 Jul 2021

Kerry Group Sees Sales Up 4.6%, Boosted By Foodservice Recovery
French Consumer Spend Returning To Normal, But Habits Remain Changed: Kantar Thu, 29 Jul 2021

French Consumer Spend Returning To Normal, But Habits Remain Changed: Kantar
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN