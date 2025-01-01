Morrisons
Morrisons To Invest €8.4 Millions In Channel Island Convenience Stores
British supermarket group Morrisons has completed its acquisition of 36 convenience stores in the Channel Islands, with plans to invest over £7 milli...
UK Watchdog Finds Competition Concerns In GXO Logistics-Wincanton Deal
Britain's competition watchdog said the acquisition of Wincanton by US-based warehousing firm GXO Logistics could reduce competition and raise prices for c...
Advertisement
ESM
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com