Multicedi, Grupo Luciani To Open New Stores In Rome

Italian distribution firm Multicedi has partnered with Gruppo Luciani to expand the rollout of its Decò flagship stores to the heart of Rome.

The shared roadmap anticipates the opening of seven stores by June of next year, of which the first should be operational by September 2022.

The new stores will feature a range of ready-to-eat dishes and gastronomic delicacies, Multicedi said.

Capital Charge

Commenting on the rollout, Multicedi CEO Claudio Messina, said ‘Being successful in the capital is a challenge that is both complex and fascinating, involving the need to offer customers a distinctive mix of products and services.

"The value base we share with Grupo Luciani will enable us to approach this joint project rationally, sustainably and with great optimism."

Elsewhere, Marco and Gianluca Luciani of Gruppo Luciani added: "We want to develop a new concept, capable of combining tradition, innovation and quality, which integrates Multicedi's commercial and logistical solidity with our skills, knowledge of the territory and ability to innovate."

Longstanding Presence

Gruppo Luciani is a longstanding player in the large-scale retail sector in Italy’s capital, managing around 80 stores, initially with GS and Carrefour and later with Unicoop Firenze.

The group has sought to adapt its offering in recent years, in keeping with changing customer needs and lifestyles.

Multicedi is part of the Gruppo VéGé purchasing central and operates under the Decò, Adhoc Cash&Carry, Ayoka, Dodecà, SuperRisparmioso, and Sebòn brands.

