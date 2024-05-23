52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

New Market From Shopping Basket Is Perfect For Daily Activities

By Editorial
    • New Market, from Shopping Basket, is the perfect 30-litre hand basket for any day-to-day activity. Made from high-quality recycled polyethylene, this basket is highly durable.

    New Market is designed and tested to withstand more than 10,000 uses and hold up to 12 kg with each load – an average capacity that adapts to many types of businesses and activities.

    In addition, it is the perfect substitute for disposable bags, which greatly reduces the carbon footprint of your clients or your brand and respects the environment.

    It is very practical for trips to the beach, daily shopping, home use, hobbies, organising children's toys, and more.

    It is even used in agricultural cooperatives, where it withstands the frenetic pace of activity without any problem.

    Its closed bottom allows users to transport small items, so the possibilities are endless, and its easy-to-clean design makes its use even more diverse.

    New Market is available in three very bright and fun colours: coral, turquoise, and black. You can use New Market in your stores, for your customers to make their purchases, and to resell them.

    New Market is part of the Multiflex line of baskets, which is the 'big sister' in terms of size.

    However, Shopping Basket also offers the slimmer and longer Kanguro model with a 27-litre capacity, and the 10-litre capacity Sweet hand basket – the smallest of all the baskets in the line.

    To learn more about the features and advantages of New Market, visit www.sbshoppingbasket.com.

    This article was written in partnership with Shopping Basket.

