NorgesGruppen Co-owner Torbjørn Johannson Passes Away

Torbjørn Johannson, the co-owner of NorgesGruppen, has passed away at the age of 73 in Oslo, Norway.

The company confirmed the news in a press release, saying that Johannson passed away quietly and unexpectedly at his residence on the night of 1 February.

Johannson served as the chairman of ASKO, the wholesale division of NorgesGruppen, as well as numerous ASKO subsidiaries right up until his passing.

Along with his brother Knut Hartvig, he was the fourth generation in the family business founded by Johan Johannson in 1866.

Beginning with importing, roasting and wholesaling coffee in Norway, the business evolved over generations as a wholesale and multi-format retailing enterprise in Norway and the Nordics.

Sustainability And Innovation

Torbjørn was a key pillar behind sustainability strategies and innovation within NorgesGruppen.

He was known for his commitment to initiatives that benefit society and the environment.

His work with ASKO, particularly in the areas of sustainability and technology, has had an impact well beyond Norway.

ASKO has been a longstanding partner of SPAR in Norway and Torbjørn’s nature of sharing knowledge in the field of sustainability and innovation benefitted SPAR employees across the world.

In August of last year, NorgesGruppen CEO Runar Hollevik issued a "tough" outlook for the remainder of the year after the company reported 5% growth in sales in the first-half of its financial year. [Photo Courtesy: Espen Braata]

Read More: NorgesGruppen Prioritises Norwegian Fruit And Vegetables

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: The European Supermarket Magazine.