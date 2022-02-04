Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

NorgesGruppen Co-owner Torbjørn Johannson Passes Away

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Torbjørn Johannson, the co-owner of NorgesGruppen, has passed away at the age of 73 in Oslo, Norway.

The company confirmed the news in a press release, saying that Johannson passed away quietly and unexpectedly at his residence on the night of 1 February.

Johannson served as the chairman of ASKO, the wholesale division of NorgesGruppen, as well as numerous ASKO subsidiaries right up until his passing.

Along with his brother Knut Hartvig, he was the fourth generation in the family business founded by Johan Johannson in 1866.

Beginning with importing, roasting and wholesaling coffee in Norway, the business evolved over generations as a wholesale and multi-format retailing enterprise in Norway and the Nordics.

Sustainability And Innovation

Torbjørn was a key pillar behind sustainability strategies and innovation within NorgesGruppen.

He was known for his commitment to initiatives that benefit society and the environment.

His work with ASKO, particularly in the areas of sustainability and technology, has had an impact well beyond Norway.

ASKO has been a longstanding partner of SPAR in Norway and Torbjørn’s nature of sharing knowledge in the field of sustainability and innovation benefitted SPAR employees across the world.

In August of last year, NorgesGruppen CEO Runar Hollevik issued a "tough" outlook for the remainder of the year after the company reported 5% growth in sales in the first-half of its financial year. [Photo Courtesy: Espen Braata]

Read More: NorgesGruppen Prioritises Norwegian Fruit And Vegetables

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: The European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Hershey Beats Quarterly Profit Estimates On Strong Holiday Demand
2
Retail

Auchan Would Have 'A Lot More To Gain' From Carrefour Merger: Barclays
3
Retail

Inflation Leading To 'Cost Of Living Squeeze' In UK, Says Kantar
4
Retail

New Chief Executive Appointed At Tesco Ireland
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com