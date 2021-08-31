ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

NorgesGruppen Expects Weaker Sales In Second Half Following Bumper H1

Published on Aug 31 2021 8:37 AM in Retail tagged: Featured Post / Trending Posts / Norway / Spar / Kiwi / NorgesGruppen / Meny / Paywall / Joker / Cross-Border

NorgesGruppen Expects Weaker Sales In Second Half Following Bumper H1

Norwegian retail conglomerate NorgesGruppen has reported first-half sales of NOK 50.4 billion (€4.93 billion), a 5% increase, however CEO Runar Hollevik said that he expects a "tough" outlook for the remainder of the year.

The group said that the first half of the year was marked by 'unusually high turnover', as the combination of 'abnormally low' cross-border trade, the gradual reopening of the HoReCa sector, and continued working from home have led to increased grocery sales.

In particular, the reduced cross-border trade led to sales of Norwegian products increasing by more than NOK 1 billion, which equates to 15% growth since 2019. Its MENY banner reported sales of locally-produced food to be 17.7% higher than last year.

Continued Growth

please subscribe or sign in to continue reading

image description

Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day FREE Trial.

A trial subscription gives unrestricted access to all premium site content, app content, weekly email content and European Supermarket Magazine digital edition for a full 30 days. Try it now!

START YOUR FREE TRIAL NOW
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Greenyard Sees Like-For-Like Growth Up 2.3% In First Quarter

Greenyard Sees Like-For-Like Growth Up 2.3% In First Quarter
ESM July/August 2021: Read The Latest Issue Online!

ESM July/August 2021: Read The Latest Issue Online!
French Retailer Auchan Sees Profits Up In First Half, Despite Revenue Drop

French Retailer Auchan Sees Profits Up In First Half, Despite Revenue Drop
Hain Celestial CEO Confident Of Strong Year Ahead Following 'Robust' Results

Hain Celestial CEO Confident Of Strong Year Ahead Following 'Robust' Results
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

REWE Rolls Out Self-Driving Kiosk After Successful Trial Tue, 31 Aug 2021

REWE Rolls Out Self-Driving Kiosk After Successful Trial
Fortenova Group Sees Revenue Up 35% In First Half Tue, 31 Aug 2021

Fortenova Group Sees Revenue Up 35% In First Half
Discounter Aldi Expands Presence In Poland Tue, 31 Aug 2021

Discounter Aldi Expands Presence In Poland
Japan's Retail Sales Rise In July Despite COVID-19 Challenges Mon, 30 Aug 2021

Japan's Retail Sales Rise In July Despite COVID-19 Challenges
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN