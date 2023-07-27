Northern Ireland's Finnebrogue Upgrades Plant-Based Production Site

Northern Irish food producer Finnebrogue has announced a £2.8 million investment in its plant-based food factory, located in County Down.

The group, which supplies plant-based products to UK supermarkets – including sausages, burgers and bacon products – has installed 2,846 solar panels on the roof of its production facility as it seeks to bolster its sustainability credentials, as well as expanding car parking facilities and general infrastructure around the site.

The investment is likely to eliminate around 580 tonnes of CO2 emissions, the group said, as well as providing greater 'energy security' to the group, fostering the future growth of the business.

Investment

“As we continue on our growth trajectory in the plant-based sector and across the other categories in which we play, we also continue to invest in our people and our facilities," commented chief strategy officer Jago Pearson.

“Our latest investment in our industry-leading plant-based facility will reduce our carbon emissions, deliver additional energy security and provide us with additional room to grow."

Solar Panels

The solar panels are expected to come into use this month, while the additional infrastructure and car parking facilities will be completed by the end of the year, the company noted.

“We are particularly confident about the increasingly significant role we can play in the plant-based category in the years to come," Pearson added, "our output having grown threefold in two years and our development teams working intensively on the agenda-setting innovation that has always been the foundations of our success.”

The company's brands include the nitrite-free Naked Bacon SKU.