Northern Ireland

Dale Farm Announces Investment Of £70m In Cheddar Processing Facility

Sainsbury's' Argos Business To Exit Irish Market

British supermarket group Sainsbury's said its Argos general merchandise business will exit the Irish market, closing its 34 stores there, with the loss of...

Britain-Northern Ireland Trade Grew In 2021 Despite Brexit Checks

The value of goods and services moving to Northern Ireland from Britain posted annual growth of 7% in 2021 to reach a record £14.4 billion ($17.9 bil...

