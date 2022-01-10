Pandemic And Inflation To Impact Consumption In Italy, Study Finds

January 10, 2022 7:58 AM

Caught between COVID-19 and inflation, Italian consumers will struggle to maintain last year’s spending levels in 2022, two surveys conducted by Coop Italia to map out consumption forecasts for the year have revealed.

Despite uncertainties and worries, 49% of households do not expect to change their spending levels compared to the pre-pandemic time, while 22% hope to exceed it.

Those on low incomes and living in South are the most willing to accept a lower quality of goods, particularly food, and are on the hunt for cheaper offers and outlets, the survey showed.