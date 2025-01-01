52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5

Coop Italia

Coop Italia Adds Over 5,000 Private Label Products in Past Two Years

Coop Italia Adds Over 5,000 Private Label Products in Past Two Years

Consumption Declines In Italy, Discounters Gain Market Share

Consumption Declines In Italy, Discounters Gain Market Share

Consumption in Italy continues to decline, while the discounters are gaining market share, with the food industry still reluctant to lower prices, accordin...

Coop Alleanza 3.0 Divests Real Estate Portfolio For €50m

Coop Alleanza 3.0, the largest of the consumer cooperatives in the Coop Italia network, has sold a portfolio worth €50 million to Real Estate Spv Proj...

Advertisement
Next
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com