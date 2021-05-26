ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Pepco Group Shares Rise In Warsaw Debut

Published on May 26 2021 12:59 PM in Retail tagged: IPO / Steinhoff / Warsaw / Pepco Group

Pepco Group Shares Rise In Warsaw Debut

Shares in Poundland owner Pepco Group jumped on its stock market debut in Warsaw on Wednesday following the biggest initial public offering (IPO ) in Poland this year.

Pepco's IPO gives a boost to Warsaw's stock market which has had an rise in the number of listings, but was passed over by parcel delivery company InPost, which opted to list in Amsterdam in January.

Pepco Group had priced the IPO at 40 zlotys per share, giving it a valuation of 23 billion zlotys ($6.29 billion).

At 07:20 GMT, the stock was up 8% at 43.3 zlotys.

The offering comprised 92.4 million shares worth 3.7 billion zlotys. Additionally, South African conglomerate Steinhoff placed a portion of shares directly with some of its lenders, bringing the total gross proceeds to about 4.6 billion zlotys.

Pepco has not issued any new shares in the offer

'Strong Engagement'

"We have seen strong engagement from institutional and retail investor throughout the IPO process, and welcome all our new shareholders," chief executive Andy Bond, a former boss of British supermarket group Asda, said in a statement.

Pepco, which owns the Poundland chain in the United Kingdom as well as the PEPCO and Dealz brands in Europe, trades from more than 3,200 stores across 16 countries.

The discounter, which does not trade online, is targeting 400 store openings across Europe in its 2020-21 financial year as it expands its PEPCO brand beyond central and eastern Europe.

It announced plans to open its first PEPCO branded store in Spain in April and 10 more by September.

In Eastern Europe the brand ranked second by value sales in 2020 after H&M, according to market research firm Euromonitor.

The IPO cuts Steinhoff's shareholding in Pepco to 78.9%.

Pepco is targeting more than €1 billion ($1.22 billion) in core earnings within five to seven years by trebling its number of stores.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Swedish Vegan Milk Maker Oatly Raises $1.4bn In IPO

Swedish Vegan Milk Maker Oatly Raises $1.4bn In IPO
Casino Subsidiary GreenYellow Considers IPO

Casino Subsidiary GreenYellow Considers IPO
Pepco's Warsaw Listing Values Poundland Owner at €5bn

Pepco's Warsaw Listing Values Poundland Owner at €5bn
Pepco's Warsaw IPO Likely To Be Priced At 40 Zloty Per Share: Bookrunners

Pepco's Warsaw IPO Likely To Be Priced At 40 Zloty Per Share: Bookrunners
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

Marks & Spencer Full-Year Results – What The Analysts Said Wed, 26 May 2021

Marks & Spencer Full-Year Results – What The Analysts Said
Jumbo To Open Three Belgian Stores This Summer Wed, 26 May 2021

Jumbo To Open Three Belgian Stores This Summer
Albert Heijn Expands AH Compact Service Area Wed, 26 May 2021

Albert Heijn Expands AH Compact Service Area
Sonae MC To Sell Maxmat To Cimentos Estrada Pedra Wed, 26 May 2021

Sonae MC To Sell Maxmat To Cimentos Estrada Pedra
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN