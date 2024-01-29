52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Pernille Skipper Nominated As Chairperson Of Coop Amba

By Robert McHugh
The national council of Coop has nominated former member of parliament and political spokesperson for Enhedslisten, Pernille Skipper, for the post of chairperson of Coop Amba.

On 1 October last year, Jeff Gravenhorst took office as chairperson of the board of Coop Danmark, and now Coop's national council is to elect a new chairperson of the association, Coop Amba, to replace Lasse Bolander, who has been in the post for 16 years, the company added.

Coop Amba, the association behind Coop Danmark, has nearly two million Danes as members and owners.

Background

Skipper was a member of the Norwegian Parliament from 2011-2022 and is a graduate of the University of Copenhagen.

Coop's National Council chairperson, Niels Mayland, said Pernille Skipper was nominated because of her years of community involvement, her political experience and her ability to communicate clearly.

'Strong Consumer Voice'

"Pernille Skipper has a solid insight into social affairs and politics, and she has an impressive ability to analyse and understand complex challenges, and can communicate these insights clearly and effectively," said Mayland.

"She will undoubtedly be a strong consumer voice for Coop's members."

Election

The election of the new chairperson of Coop Amba will take place at the national council meeting on 20 April in Middelfart, where the 126 members of the council will also elect two new members to Coop Amba's board of directors.

'Strong Values'

"Both Coop's business and the association are in a major process of change," said Pernille Skipper.

"I hope that with my candidacy, I can contribute to strengthening the association and make the strong values ​​behind Coop clearer to the Danes."

