52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Petrol Station Operator EG To Buy Tesla Charging Units

By Reuters
Share this article

British petrol station operator EG Group is to buy Tesla's ultra-fast charging units to help roll out its electric vehicle charging network across Europe.

EG, owned by the billionaire Issa brothers who also own UK supermarket Asda, said it was aiming to expand its charging network from over 600 chargers currently deployed to more than 20,000 chargers at its own sites over time.

Electric vehicle adoption is seen as key to Britain's goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2050 but the car industry has called for a faster expansion of the public charging network in order to enable drivers to make the switch.

The UK had just over 49,000 public electric vehicle charging devices installed as of October 1, according to government figures.

'Open Network'

The 'open network' Tesla chargers being bought by EG Group will enable all drivers to access them regardless of the brand of their vehicle, the company added.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The rapid installation of reliable, easy-to-use EV charging infrastructure is the right step towards a sustainable future," Tesla's senior director of Charging Infrastructure, Rebecca Tinucci, said.

Tesla's fast-charging hardware will also be available for purchase to "other leaders" in the space, she added.

Asda Takeover

In October, Asda successfully concluded the purchase of the majority of EG Group's UK & Ireland operations, valuing the deal at £2.07 billion (€2.4 billion) in enterprise value.

This transaction, which resulted in the formation of a conglomerate with a combined revenue of nearly £28 billion (€32.1 billion), was initially announced in May with a value of £2.27 billion (€2.6 billion). The adjusted price reflects mutually agreed-upon modifications.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asda's strategic objective is to expand its presence in the convenience store sector by introducing Asda Express outlets in EG's 356 UK locations.

Additional reporting by ESM

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Irish Grocery Inflation Down To Single Digits For The First Time In 2023: Kantar
2
Retail

Alnatura To Collaborate With Markant Group
3
Retail

Poland's Eurocash Group Sees Total Revenues Up 8%
4
Retail

Three Quarters Of Gen Z Say They Are ‘Decision Makers’ For Personal Care Items: NIQ
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com