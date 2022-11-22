PLUS Commences Construction Of New Distribution Centre In Deventer

Dutch retailer PLUS has announced that it has commenced the construction of a new distribution centre in Deventer.

Alderman Thomas Walder of the municipality of Deventer, Duncan Hoy, general manager of PLUS, and Adriaan Molenschot, general manager of HVBM Vastgoed, were present at the event marking the beginning of construction.

The new 77,000-square-metre distribution centre is located at A1 Bedrijvenpark West in Deventer and is being developed by HBC, a collaboration between HVBM Vastgoed and Bruil Bouw Groep.

Duncan Hoy, managing director of PLUS, stated, "This new, future-proof distribution centre will soon be part of an entirely new distribution network for PLUS. From this location, a large part of our stores will soon be supplied with fresh products on a daily basis. This will allow us to fulfil our supply chain operations more efficiently and sustainably."

Distribution Centre

The new distribution centre is expected to be ready for operations in the first quarter of 2024.

The facility is expected to meet the BREEAM Excellent criteria, ensuring that it aligns with the retailer's sustainability targets. It will generate energy with its solar power system and the retailer aims to fill the entire rooftop with thousands of solar panels

For employees, the facility will provide a pleasant working environment with plenty of light and other facilities.

"The vision of future-proof construction combined with maintaining the important employer role that Coop fulfils with the current distribution centre makes us happy that PLUS has chosen to build the new distribution centre in Deventer," added Alderman Thomas Walder.

