Polydros: A Top Manufacturer Of Pumice Stone For Foot Care

Polydros, S.A., is a leading company in the manufacturing of pumice stones for foot care in Spain.

Since its inception, Polydros has developed alternative products to natural pumice stone, as the natural stone is used less and less, for ecological reasons. Therefore, this respects the environment and our planet's natural resources

The company's unique manufacturing process, through a thermic process at high temperatures and using recycled glass as the main raw material, enables it to produce ecological products of the highest quality and efficiency in the market.

Thanks to this manufacturing process, a total inert material is obtained, with homogeneous porous structure, together with a uniform abrasiveness, which guarantees total safety of use and maximum efficiency in the treatment of hard skin.

Quality and sustainability are the two pillars of Polydros, with one purpose in mind: to produce the best pumice stone for foot care while having a positive impact on the environment.

Polydros manufactures its own brands: Vulcan, whose pumice stones have been designed according to nature’s colours and forms, and to eliminate hard skin, returning natural beauty and softness to the skin; and Elabella, which, thanks to its double action, removes hard skin quickly and safely from hands and feet, while also softening delicate areas.

The company also manufactures uniquely labelled brands for its customers.

Polydros commenced manufacturing pumice stones in 1961, and it serves the biggest beauty distributors in the country.

All its products are manufactured in its factory in Madrid, Spain.

For more information, visit www.polydros.es.

