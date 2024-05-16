Polydros: Manufacturers Of Pumice Stones For Foot Care

Polydros is one of the leading companies in Spain for manufacturing pumice stones for foot care.

Since its inception, Polydros has developed alternative products to natural pumice stone, as the natural stone is used less and less often, for ecological reasons. The company respects the environment and the natural resources of our planet.

Quality and sustainability are the two pillars of Polydros, with one purpose in mind: to produce the best pumice stone for foot care, while having a positive impact on the environment.

Its pumice stones are produced through an exclusive manufacturing process, using recycled glass as the main raw material.

The product allows the removal of hard skin from hands and feet, restoring the natural beauty and softness of the skin.

Thanks to the manufacturing process, Polydros has obtained a totally inert material with a homogeneous, porous structure, together with a uniform abrasiveness, which guarantees its total safety of use and maximum efficiency in the treatment of hard skin.

To sum up, its pedicure stones offer the following advantages:

- safe and effective;

- homogeneous structure and uniform abrasiveness;

- manufactured from recycled glass;

- free from microplastics; and

- clinical advantages, compared to the use of other stones available on the market.

In 1961, Polydros commenced the production of pumice stones, and it currently supplies products to some of the largest beauty distributors in the industry.

Polydros manufactures all its products at its factory in Madrid, Spain.

For more information, visit www.polydros.es.

