Polydros Offers Safe, Ecological And Easy Cleaning For Porcelain Toilets

Cleaning Block WC is a product made in Spain by Polydros, S. A., with its own internationally patented manufacturing process.

Thanks to this innovative production process, a top quality cellular glass is obtained, for better control of the hardness and the required sizes of pores, for the safest, ecological and easy cleaning of the most stubborn dirt in porcelain toilets, without scratching the surface.

All this makes Cleaning Block WC a product that is:

Effective

Safe for porcelain and users

Chemical free

Easy to use

Non-toxic

Ecological

It is made of 100% cellular glass and the raw material used is top quality recycled flat glass, to avoid the presence of dangerous substances prohibited under REACH. These include lead, arsenic or cadmium – very common in glass waste, especially bottles and other non-recommended types of glass.

Thanks to its special structure and inorganic composition, the microorganisms do not survive in the product, according to independent laboratory tests, that also classified the product as:

Non-toxic (category 5 in ghs) non-irritating

Bacteriostatic hypoallergenic (grade 1)

Lacking eco-toxicity without harmful effect on life systems

Since its foundation almost 60 years ago, Polydros, has focused its philosophy on creating an ecological production method with meticulous quality control and without toxic chemical substances.

All processes are guided by exhaustive quality controls to ensure that each product meets the most rigorous standards, guaranteeing customers maximum satisfaction.

Polydros knows that the satisfaction of customers can only be achieved with a quality product and personalised attention.

For more information, visit www.cleaningblock.com.

