Pret A Manger Reaches Initial Agreement To Open In Israel

Pret A Manger has reached an initial agreement with Fox Group and Yarzin Sella Group to introduce the Pret brand to Israel.

The move is part of Pret A Manger’s plan to double the size of its business within the next five years, including launching into five new markets by the end of 2023.

New Franchise Agreements In 2022

It follows a raft of new franchise agreements in 2022, that will see Pret launch in India, Spain and Portugal, while expanding its presence in the UAE and USA, alongside the UK.

Fox Group is a multi-national retail group with over 1,000 stores, 23 owned and franchised brands, and over 10,000 employees around the world. This will be the company’s first foray into the food industry, working with global foodservice business Yarzin Sella Group to bring Pret’s freshly-made food and organic coffee to people across Israel.

Elsewhere, Yarzin Sella Group, owned by brothers Yoram and Ari Yarzin and Yuval Sella, has 30 years’ experience in Israel’s high-end foodservice and restaurant fields, operating over 30 innovative concept restaurants in the country.

Still In Early Stages

“We are still in the early stages but are delighted to have reached an initial agreement to bring Pret’s freshly made food and organic coffee to customers in Israel," said CEO of Pret A Manger, Pano Christou.

"Over the past year we have stepped up our international expansion and growth plans, working with our franchise partners to introduce Pret to new markets. We’re looking forward to seeing how consumers in Israel respond to the great taste and innovation from Pret and hope we are a welcome addition to the food-to-go market for all," he added.

