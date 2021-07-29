ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Repsol Sees Second-Quarter Profits Bounce Back, As Lockdowns Ease

Published on Jul 29 2021 9:58 AM in Retail tagged: Spain / Fuel / Forecourt / Repsol

Repsol Sees Second-Quarter Profits Bounce Back, As Lockdowns Ease

Spanish fuel group Repsol has posted an adjusted net profit of €488 million for the second quarter of its financial year, following a loss in the same period last year, boosted by higher oil and gas prices and a pick-up in travel after lockdowns eased.

The result topped the €468 million expected by 24 analysts in a company-provided poll.

The fuel and forecourt operator posted a loss of €258 million in the April to June period of 2020, and was also an improvement on its first quarter.

Returns from its upstream unit that searches for and extracts hydrocarbons soared as crude oil prices shot up to pre-pandemic levels. Sales in petrol stations rose as authorities loosened restrictions.

Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions

European oil companies are responding to investor pressure to cut greenhouse gas emissions and limit global temperature rises by spending more money on renewable energy and low-carbon projects.

Repsol says it wants to channel the benefits of higher oil prices into its strategy to build more low-carbon plants and slash emissions from its products.

Advertisement

It has pledged to lower its carbon intensity indicator - which measures emissions per unit of power generation - by 12% by 2025, 25% by 2030 and 50% by 2040 from 2016 levels.

The group recently announced that its photovoltaic plant in Spain, the largest in the country, has begun generating electricity, which will result in the reduction of around 211,500 tonnes of CO2 being created each year.

The Valdesolar facility, in Valdecaballeros, was developed following an investment of €200 million.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Retail stories, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Ebro Foods Sees Net Profit Up 4.3% In First Half

Ebro Foods Sees Net Profit Up 4.3% In First Half
Spain's El Corte Inglés Sees Revenue Up 50.2%, Despite Tourism Challenges

Spain's El Corte Inglés Sees Revenue Up 50.2%, Despite Tourism Challenges
Mercadona Awarded Its First Lean & Green Star

Mercadona Awarded Its First Lean & Green Star
Caprabo Rolls Out Enhanced Assortment To New Stores

Caprabo Rolls Out Enhanced Assortment To New Stores
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

French Consumer Spend Returning To Normal, But Habits Remain Changed: Kantar Thu, 29 Jul 2021

French Consumer Spend Returning To Normal, But Habits Remain Changed: Kantar
Russia's Magnit Sees Revenue Up 9.6% In Second Quarter Thu, 29 Jul 2021

Russia's Magnit Sees Revenue Up 9.6% In Second Quarter
Jerónimo Martins' Profit Soars 79% In First Half Thu, 29 Jul 2021

Jerónimo Martins' Profit Soars 79% In First Half
Groupe Casino Reports Improved Sales Momentum, As Q2 Sales Slip Back Thu, 29 Jul 2021

Groupe Casino Reports Improved Sales Momentum, As Q2 Sales Slip Back
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN