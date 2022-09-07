Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Retailer WH Smith Revenue Gains On Rapid Recovery In European Summer Travel

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

British retailer WH Smith said a rapid recovery in travel, especially across Europe, has pushed its second-half revenue 'comfortably' ahead of pre-pandemic levels.

The travel industry has seen a surge in demand for summer travel since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted in many countries, leading to disruption at airports and longer waiting times for passengers.

WH Smith, which has stores in travel hubs and sells everything from books, sandwiches to Bluetooth headphones, said it has benefited from the rise in passenger numbers despite the disruptions.

It said that the UK and North America markets continue to perform well and it was seeing signs of recovery across all its other markets as well, with Europe gaining momentum most rapidly and Australia and Asia showing notable improvements.

Travel Business

Revenue at its travel retail business rose 29% in the 26-week period ended August 27, compared with 2019 numbers.

'We continue to make good progress with our store opening programme and we remain in a strong position to benefit from the significant growth opportunities across the global travel retail market,' the group said in a trading statement.

'We have over 130 stores won and yet to open and there are a number of ongoing tenders across our markets. More recently, we are pleased to have won a further six new stores in Brussels airport and further significant wins in North America including at Salt Lake City and Los Angeles International airports. These new store wins demonstrate the capability of the business to win new stores across different formats in a range of geographies.'

High-Street Outlets

Its high-street business, however, remained below pre-pandemic numbers at 80% of 2019 levels for the same period, hit by a cyber incident in April affecting its online greeting card business.

WH Smith said it was looking to save costs at its high-street shops, mainly through rent reductions.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest retail news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Billa Launches New Plant-Based Store Concept
2
Retail

Shoprite's Annual Profit Rises As Inflation-Hit South Africans Drive Demand
3
Retail

Coffee, Tea Shop Sales To Continue To Surge In US, Says GlobalData
4
Retail

Carrefour Italia Opens First Remodelled Hypermarket
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com