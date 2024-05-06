Romania Gets New Convenience Store Chain, Good2Go

Cypriot firm Starlock Limited is launching a new convenience store chain in Romania, Good2Go, targeting health-conscious consumers.

It plans to invest €1 million to open 15 stores by the end of 2024, and to have 200 locations across Romania within five years.

Its goal is to generate €37 million in sales by 2025. The company is actively seeking franchise partners to manage these new locations.

First Store Now Open

The first Good2Go store is located in the Kaufland Drumul Binelui Gallery in Bucharest, where those following a balanced diet can find a wide selection of low-calorie products and gluten-free foods, along with protein bars and shakes.

The store also offers a range of products aimed at children, such as juices without added sugar and eco-friendly snacking products.

Good2Go also offers a range of services, thanks to partnerships with Eventim, Paypoint, and the Romanian Lottery. Additionally, the new Bucharest store also features a '5 to Go' coffee corner.

'Attractive Business Model'

“We have an attractive business model and a solid growth plan, which we look forward to implementing with long-term operating partners to help them grow and develop with us," commented Cristian Costache, general manager of Good2Go.

"In addition, the cost of entering the Good2Go network is affordable compared to that of a traditional franchise system, and the remuneration scheme is specifically designed to stimulate sales performance."

Supermarkets and proximity stores were the top performers in Romania's grocery retail market in 2023, according to a recent study by RetailZoom. Supermarket sales increased by 16.5% in value terms and 1.5% in volume terms compared to 2022, while sales in convenience stores grew by 18.1% in value and 1.6% in volume.