Russian Discounter Makes Second Attempt To Crack Belgian Market

Russian hard discounter MyPrice, formerly known as Mere, hopes it will be second time lucky in cracking the Belgian market.

After its previous attempt ended abruptly, the parent company has opened two MyPrice stores in Opwijk (Flemish Brabant) and Boussu (Hainaut), according to media reports.

The stores offer pre-packaged meat, dry foods, and a variety of non-food items, all sold at low prices – reportedly 20% cheaper than German discounter Aldi. Both stores are minimalistic, offering a limited range of products displayed on pallets.

Third Pop-Up Store

MyPrice's plan for a third pop-up store in Boom initially faced issues regarding product origin, accessibility, and opposition from local firefighters.

However, Flemish daily Het Nieuwsblad reported that MyPrice might open its doors soon. Store managers have assured that it does not import products from Russia, but 'only from the EU and Ukraine.'

Additionally, agreements have been made regarding accessibility, and the first safety certificate are close to finalisation, the report said.

MyPrice

MyPrice claims to be the 'largest discount chain operating in Eastern Europe,' with presence in over 10 countries. The chain states it has maintained a presence in Belgium since 2020, aiming to grow 'according to customers' demands and preferences.'

The discounter entered the Belgian market in the early stages of Ukraine's invasion by Russia. Initially, it faced resistance, particularly regarding its first location in Opwijk, which closed after only four months due to low patronage.

Additionally, concerns were raised over the presentation of pricing information, which did not comply with legal requirements, according to reports.