S Group Names New Director Of Marketing, Communications And Responsibility

Published on Jun 15 2021 10:25 AM in Retail tagged: finland / S Group / Appointment / Päivi Anttikoski

Finland's S Group (SOK) has announced the appointment of Päivi Anttikoski as its new director of marketing, communications and responsibility.

She will also be a part of the company's executive committee and assume her new role on 16 October 2021.

'Extensive Social Experience'

Commenting on the appointment, SOK's CEO Hannu Krook said, "Päivi Anttikoski has extensive social experience in both media and policymaking. I believe she will bring new expertise to our advocacy work and dialogue with stakeholders. 

"Another important future development area for us is the content and commercial renewal of the S Group's own media. We have an extremely accessible own media. Thanks to their experience and vision, Anttikoski has a lot to contribute to its development, together with our own experts."

Anttikoski has previously served as the Finnish government's director of communications.

She has extensive experience in the media sector and has held the position of editor-in-chief of digital content at Helsingin Sanomat.

'Developing Actions And Solutions'

Anttikoski said, "S Group is part of the everyday life of almost every Finn and is a prominent social player. It is interesting to get involved in developing actions and solutions that make people's lives easier and to cooperate with S Group's stakeholders and customers. 

"It is also really great to see how strongly responsibility is part of all cooperative operations and to be able to tell this story through S Group's diverse media family and marketing."

In April, S Group said that sales in its supermarket division were up 6.1% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the corresponding period last year – a performance it described as 'significant' due to tough comparatives.

Recently, the the retail group announced that it obtained sustainability certification for all its own-brand tea, coffee, and cocoa products.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

