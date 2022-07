Finnish retailing cooperative organisation S Group and its nationwide electric car charging network ABC opened its 100th charging station Jyväskylä's Solo Sokos Hotel Paviljonk this month.

In addition, nearly 100 ABC charging stations are under construction in various stages, which means that the expansion of the network continues at a rapid pace, with new openings occurring weekly.

S Group Charging Network

The construction of the S Group charging network began in the spring of last year.

By the end of 2022, electric car drivers will have driven an estimated 15,000,000 kilometres with fully renewable, wind-powered ABC charging electricity.

The 100 stations of the ABC charging network have a total of 656 charging points for electric cars, where customers can charge the car with either basic or high-power charging.

"Last year we opened a total of 50 ABC charging stations, focusing on the capital region and western Finland. The 50 stations opened this year have expanded the network to also cover Southeastern and Eastern Finland. In addition, there are almost 100 stations under construction," said Olli Tervonen from SOK, who is responsible for the ABC network.

