Salling Group To Focus On Offering More Green Products

Denmark's Salling Group aims to offer more eco-friendly product choices to its customers and requires suppliers to lower their carbon footprint.

The group accelerated its sustainability agenda in 2021 by committing to the UN climate goals, according to its 2021 sustainability report.

Salling Group's 'Sustainability Report 2021', describes the company's efforts within the three ESG parameters: Environment, Social and Governance.

Green Goals

Over the next few years, the grocery chain plans to invest in installing solar cells, replacing oil and gas boilers with heat pumps, and installing modern refrigeration systems.

With this initiative, it hopes to reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 30% across its operations.

However, it noted that the major part of its climate goals can only be met in cooperation with suppliers.

Henrik Vinther Olesen, CSR Director of Salling Group, commented, "With our Scope 3 calculations, we have a good overview of where in the value chain the largest emissions occur.

"Ninety-five percent of the grocery retailer's CO2 emissions are in the production of the goods we sell, so it's crucial that we include the producer chain. In Salling Group, we will therefore commit our suppliers to make reductions in line with the Paris Agreement."

Talks With Suppliers

Salling Group is already in talks with 150 of its largest suppliers and has collaborated with the Carbon Disclosure Project, which continuously monitors the progress of suppliers' climate efforts.

Olesen added, "Our most important task - besides eliminating our own carbon footprint - is to give our customers a greener choice when they are in our stores.

"We do this by pushing for greener products, by making it possible to see on the product how it affects the climate and by increasing the range of more climate-friendly products."

