Salling Group Unveils Locations Of Charging Points To Be Installed In Partnership With Clever

Denmark's Salling Group has unveiled the location details of approximately 785 charging points to be installed in association with Clever.

The retailer will roll out charging points in the car parks of Netto, Bilka and føtex stores across Denmark by 2025, allowing shoppers to charge their electric vehicles while completing their grocery purchases.

The move is part of Salling Group and charging point operator Clever's plan to install 1,000 charging points across the former's retail operations.

It will help Salling Group minimise its carbon footprint and help customers make more eco-friendly choices in their everyday lives.

'Green Transition'

CSR Director at Salling Group, Henrik Vinther Olesen, said, "We have a clear ambition to make it easier for our customers to make everyday choices that support the desire to reduce global warming.

"By distributing the charging points throughout Denmark, we make it easier for our customers and other Danes to charge their electric cars, so they can easily contribute to the green transition."

Electric vehicle owners will be able to access the charging points through subscription with Clever, or pay on a kWh basis.

The locations of the remaining charging points has not been decided yet, the retailer noted.

'Charging Infrastructure'

Casper Kirketerp-Møller, CEO of Clever, said, "At Clever, we work every day to connect Denmark and everyday life by rolling out abundant, relevant and publicly available charging infrastructure, so that Danes will feel confident about choosing the electric car in the future.

"It should be easy to charge wherever you are, whether you are on the road, at work or shopping, which is why we are super excited that over the next few years we will be able to set up almost 1,000 charging points at Netto, Bilka and Fetex across the country."

Article by Dayeeta Das.