Sensei Designs Cashierless Supermarket For Grupo Muffato

Portuguese autonomous store technology provider Sensei has designed a cashierless supermarket in Latin America for Grupo Muffato.

Located in Curitiba, in Paraná (Brazil), the Muffato Go shop allows a shopping experience without cashiers, self-scanning or checkout.

Cashierless Supermarket

According to Sensei, customers just need to download the Grupo Muffato app, which generates a QR Code that allows them to enter the shop, collect the products they want and leave without having to go through a cashier or stand in a queue.

Using a network of sensors installed in the 250 square-metre shop and using Artificial Intelligence (AI), Sensei tracks the products that each customer selects and returns throughout their shopping journey.

Customers are automatically charged when they leave the shop, while maintaining the customers' anonymity.

On the other hand, the data collected by Sensei is used by Grupo Muffato to optimise operations, detect stock outs and lost products, or manage inventory.

Grupo Muffato is the sixth largest supermarket chain in Brazil, operating in the regions of Paraná and São Paulo.

Sensei

This is Sensei’s first project outside of Portugal and Grupo Muffato's first cashierless store.

In 2020, the company launched the first fully autonomous retail store in Lisbon for Sonae’s Continente, allowing customers to shop and automatically pay for the products.

Sensei also created an autonomous convenience store in Lisbon for Iberian petrol station operator Galp, based on the ‘Plug & Play: Autonomous Pod’ concept which allows for ultrafast deployment and maximum flexibility.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest technology news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.