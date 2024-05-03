Auchan Completes Acquisition Of DIA’s Portuguese Operations

French retail giant Auchan has finalised its acquisition of DIA Group's Portuguese operations, significantly boosting its store count in the country.

This comes after receiving the approval of Portugal’s Competition Authority (Autoridade da Concorrência - AdC).

The deal, originally announced in August 2023 and valued at €155 million, gives Auchan ownership of 483 Minipreço stores, adding to its existing 100 stores. This brings the company's total Portuguese network to 583 stores, including 30 gas stations, four warehouses, and a digital store.

The move will strengthen its position in the proximity format, in which it already operates under the MyAuchan banner and invests in franchising.

This acquisition also brings Auchan's workforce in Portugal to 11,000 employees. The company plans to invest an additional €100 million over the next three years to modernise and develop Minipreço stores.

Gradual Integration Process

While both companies will initially operate independently, Auchan anticipates a gradual integration process, including new systems, policies, and eventually, a brand change. This suggests the eventual phasing out of the Minipreço brand.

This move strengthens Auchan's position in Portugal, combining its hypermarket experience with the convenience and franchise expertise of Minipreço.

With this acquisition, Auchan is expected to become the fourth-largest player in Portugal's food retail market, capturing around 7% market share. Together, Auchan and Minipreço will rival Intermarché and Mercadona in sales volume, trailing only Continente, Pingo Doce, and Lidl.

For its part, the DIA leaves the Portuguese market after 30 years to focus its efforts on its strategy – local food distribution – in the markets most relevant to its business.