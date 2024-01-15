Shoptalk Europe Announces Retail Innovation Agenda For 2024 Edition

Shoptalk Europe will deliver Europe’s ultimate retail innovation agenda, with over 175 of the boldest retail, brand and tech leaders tackling the industry’s biggest questions, impacting every corner of the ecosystem.

This year, Shoptalk Europe’s agenda includes the following.

AI In Retail

Experts will explore the most transformational applications of artificial intelligence in the industry.

Unified Shopping Experiences

This agenda will see industry leaders delve into technologies and capabilities critical to building exceptional unified shopping experiences.

Harnessing Brand Power

Find out how brands are driving differentiation, customer loyalty, and trust.

Changing Industry Relationships

This agenda will take a look at changing industry relationships across Europe amid new B2B partnerships.

Next-Gen Customer Experiences

Experts will unravel cutting-edge digital shopping experiences and technologies that are key for a seamless customer journey.

Reducing Shrink And Loss

Explore cutting-edge technologies that retailers can adopt to minimise shrinkage, theft and waste.

Industry Outlook

Gain insights into the current European economic and market outlook, and discover adaptive strategies for retailers and brands to thrive in this environment.

Organisational Excellence

Experts will share insights on how retailers and brands can build agile teams and organisations, to grasp new opportunities.

Groceryshop @ Shoptalk Europe

This agenda will focus on the following:

How can grocery retailers and FMCG brands unlock and activate unified commerce?

How will retail media networks evolve in grocery, and how will they impact manufacturer-retailer relationships?

Which digital capabilities do FMCG brands need to adopt to win in e-commerce?

How can grocery retailers and FMCG brands meet conflicting consumer needs for convenience and price?

Which technologies will deliver new efficiencies and cost savings in grocery?

To know more, visit https://hubs.la/Q02g6dd60.

Shoptalk Europe will return to Fira Gran Via, Barcelona, from 3 to 5 June 2024.

