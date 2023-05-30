52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

South Africa's Tiger Brands Says Power Cuts Set To Squeeze Income

By Reuters
Share this article

South Africa's biggest food producer Tiger Brands said its annual income might drop as it expected a significant rise in costs because of increased power cuts in the coming winter months, sending shares down 15% in early trade.

Africa's most industrialised economy has been grappling with daily power cuts lasting up to 10 hours a day.

State-owned utility Eskom has warned that increased demand during the winter months might force it to implement a 16-hour power cut in a 32-hour cycle in June and July.

'Operating costs are expected to rise significantly as a consequence of higher levels of load shedding (rolling blackouts) during the winter season,' Tiger Brands said in a statement.

Food Price Inflation

Food companies have had to deal with global food price inflation that has affected consumer spending, high interest rates that increased the cost of debt and local power cuts that have increased costs because of the need to rely on back-up generators.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Should current operating conditions persist, maintaining full-year operating income in line with last year will be challenging," the company said.

For the first half ended 31 March, Tiger Brands' revenues increased 16% to 19.4 billion rand ($981 million), but inflation reduced its volumes by a percentage point.

Its net financing cost, primarily the cost of debt-servicing, jumped by almost three times and the costs of mitigating the impact of power cuts increased by more than six times.

The company posted a marginal rise in its interim profit to 731 cents per share, up from 729 cents a year earlier. The company declared a dividend of 320 cents per share for the six-month period.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest retail news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Romanian Retailer Profi Sees Sales Up 22% In 2022
2
Retail

Pepkor Opens New Stores In South Africa Despite Power Crisis
3
Retail

Asda To Acquire Petrol Stations Operator EG Group UK
4
Retail

Denmark's Salling Group Completes 'Basalt' Discount Store Trial
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com