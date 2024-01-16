Spain's Consum Opens New Store In Tomelloso

Spanish cooperative retailer Consum has opened a new store in Tomelloso in the province of Ciudad Real.

The store, located on Avenida de Antonio Huertas, is also Consum's first store opening this year, the company noted.

It takes the store count of the co-operative in Castilla-La Mancha to 84, comprising 22 own stores and 62 franchises.

Consum has hired 36 workers from the town and nearby areas for the new store, in line with its commitment to support the local economy.

Store Highlights

The new store, spanning ​​1,400 square metres, features a fishmonger, delicatessen, butcher shop, bulk fruit and vegetable sections, as well as a bakery, the Consum perfumery section, and an area for exclusive Consum brands.

It also boasts 91 parking spaces with three charging points for electric cars.

The store will operate from Monday to Saturday, between 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Expansion Plans

Consum plans to maintain its growth rate of 15 new stores annually for its next financial year, commencing 1 February 2024.

In its financial year 2023, which ends on 31 January, the retailer opened 15 stores, including three in Castilla-La Mancha.

The three openings in Castilla-La Mancha resulted in the creation of more than a hundred new jobs in this region, the retailer added.

In Andalusia, Consum has opened one store each in Huétor Vega, Pulpí, El Ejido, Adra and Motril.

The five stores in Valencia opened in Valencia city, Alginet, Moncofa, El Verger, and Torrevieja.

Other openings include one in Murcia (Cartagena) and one in Girona (Figueres).

At the end of 2022, Consum's workforce in Castilla-La Mancha was 690.

The co-operative purchased goods worth nearly €107 million from suppliers in Castilian-La Mancha in its financial year 2022.