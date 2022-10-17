Spain's Consumer Organisations Call For Government Price Control

Spain's main consumer organisations have called for price control by the Spanish government, warning that recent price hikes have still not peaked.

Consumers in Action (FACUA) is calling on the Spanish authorities to step in and control prices to ensure companies are not taking advantage of consumers.

Price Control Protocols

"It's fundamental that the Ministry of Consumer Affairs in coordination with the autonomous regions develop price control protocols to assess if sectors are furtively applying price drops on one side and rises on the other, if there are covert price drops from irregular measures meant to deceive consumers," commented Ruben Sanchez, secretary-general of Consumers in Action (FACUA).

A report published by the Organisation of Consumers and Users (OCU) on the cost of an average shopping basket has found that food prices had gone up 15.2%, and that all supermarket chains in Spain have raised their prices this year.

'Not Yet At Their Peak'

"In the last few months since we did this report, prices have continued to rise, so we fear that the escalation of prices has not yet reached its peak," commented Ileana Izverniceanu, director of communication and institutional relations at OCU.

Another report by the Dynata data company found that due to the high levels of inflation in recent months, 60 percent of Spaniards believe that the country is in a recession.

Spanish consumer prices rose 8.9% year-on-year in September, down from 10.5% in the period through August.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest retail news.