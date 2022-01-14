Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Spain’s December Consumer Prices Rose At The Fastest Pace Since 1992

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Housing, utilities and food costs have pushed Spanish inflation to its highest since 1992 in December, final monthly data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Friday.

Spanish consumer prices rose 6.5% year-on-year in December, revised slightly from an initial 6.7% flash estimate, but accelerating the upward trend to hit the fastest inflation rate since May 1992, the data showed.

Prices of housing and utilities jumped 23.3% year-on-year, mainly driven by soaring electricity prices, the INE said in its more detailed second reading. Electricity prices had risen 72% from a year ago.

Despite the broad-based rise, December transport costs fell 10.9% from November, pulled down by a drop in fuel prices.

Core Inflation

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, was 2.1% year on year, up from 1.7% a month earlier, the National Statistics Institute data showed.

European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Thursday that a spike in euro zone inflation was not proving as transitory as earlier thought and that price growth this year was at risk of exceeding projections.

Inflation is likely to drop below the bank's 2% target in 2023 and 2024, he said.

According to latest data from Eurostat, Euro zone inflation rose unexpectedly in December, likely making for more uncomfortable reading at the European Central Bank.

Inflation in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose to 5%, from 4.9% in November, a record high for the currency bloc and well ahead of analysts' expectation for 4.7%.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Jumbo Opens Home Delivery Hub In Eindhoven
2
Retail

Coop Italia Seeks To Mitigate Price Hikes For Consumers
3
Technology

Groupe Casino Partners With Accenture, Google Cloud
4
Retail

Croatia's Fortenova Sees Revenue, Profits Decline In Full-Year 2020
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com