Retail

Spain's DIA Joins Forética To Enhance Sustainability Credentials

By Branislav Pekic
Spanish retailer DIA has joined Forética, an organisation that promotes  sustainability and social responsibility in Spain.

As promoter partner of the Forética network, DIA plans to strengthen its commitments to sustainability, by focusing on better engagement with customers, offering high quality products, and creating value in local communities.

By teaming up with the organisation, DIA believes it will be able to more successfully face up to the social, economic, labour and environmental challenges posed by a constantly evolving consumer context.

About Forética

Forética is seen as a benchmark in sustainability and corporate social responsibility in Spain, helping companies integrate social, environmental and good governance aspects into their strategies and management models.

Due to its international positioning and membership of a network of alliances with various organisations, Forética is at the forefront of sustainability trends, enabling it to offer solutions and services that maximise the promotion of ESG criteria.

The Forética network consists of over 200 partner companies, working together on promoting a sustainable, green and inclusive transformation.

'Deeper Commitment'

Martín Tolcachir, Global CEO of Grupo DIA, said "it is a pride for us to be part of a nationally recognised organization in terms of sustainability and good governance, such as Forética.

"This alliance is an opportunity to deepen our commitment to society and to advance our purpose of proximity and generating value for the communities in which we operate."

Read More: DIA Sales Increase 3.2% In Q1 2023, Spain Drives Results

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

