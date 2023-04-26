Spain's DIA To Open Five New Stores In Andalusia

Spanish retailer DIA plans to open five new supermarkets in the Andalusian region this year in Motril, Bonares, Seville, Rociana and Puente Genil.

The move will see the retailer expand its franchises to more than 300 and add 3,437 square metres of sales area to its network, reports www.distribucionactualidad.com.

Store Launch

The retailer plans to open two stores in Huelva: one in Bonares and the other in Rociana.

The store in Bonares will be located at the entrance of the town and offer more than 4,000 products.

The outlet in Rociana, located in the south of the town, will offer more than 5,000 products.

The third store is scheduled to open in May of this year in central Motril, offering more than 4,000 products.

It will feature automation technology for improved energy efficiency by automating the switching off and on of systems.

In August of this year, the fourth store will open its doors in Seville, while the fifth store will open in Puente Genil, Córdoba.

Grupo DIA

Currently, DIA operates around 521 outlets in Andalusia and employs more than 5,000 people in its stores, distribution centres and franchises.

The retailer reported €7.3 billion in net sales for 2022, a 9.6% increase on the previous year, fuelled by a 7.3% LFL sales increase in the fourth quarter of the year, to €1.8 billion.

Gross sales in Spain increased 6.3% to €5.3 billion in 2022, with like-for-like sales growth of 11.6% in the fourth quarter, with the retailer also gaining market share.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.