Spain's DIA Underlines Commitment To Proximity Retailing

Spanish retailer DIA Group has unveiled a new strategy that looks to cement the company's growth, as well as underlining its commitment to proximity retailing.

The group said that in the countries it operates in, Spain, Argentina, Brazil and Portugal, its contribution to local GDP was a combined €9.274 billion, while for every euro it earned, it had a knock-on effect for local economies of €3.30.

DIA hired 151,000 employees last year, according to Informe de Impacto de Grupo DIA (DIA Group’s impact report) –a report prepare by consultancy firm Kreab – a process that saw the group invest €700 million.

Proximity Offering

DIA's combination of a proximity offering with a selection of products at affordable prices has positioned the group as one of the main options for customers when grocery shopping, according to Martín Tolcachir, Grupo DIA CEO.

“Our purpose has driven the redirection of the company towards a sustainable business model, which focuses on people, provides a valuable offer to our clients, and creates close, trustworthy and transparent relationships, across our ecosystem,” said Tolcachir.

Community Support

Some 96% of the purchases DIA makes globally help to support 3,000 local suppliers, the group said.

Moreover, 48% of the 6,000 DIA stores are managed by franchisees.

“Value generation is accomplished through the job opportunities and self-employment we provide to our franchisees, and through our support to local providers, so wealth stays in the communities,” said Tolcachir.

Spain And Argentina

In Spain, DIA’s new store concept has been implemented in 81% of its network, and has helped lift both sales and market share. The renovation of the stores is intended to finish in 2023.

In Argentina, 50% of the network now operates under the new concept, which has led to an increase in sales of 16%.

