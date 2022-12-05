Subscribe Login
Spanish Families Consider Price When Christmas Grocery Shopping, Says Aldi

Price is a decisive factor when Christmas shopping for 43% of Spanish families, according to a new report from Aldi Spain.

In 2021, 39% considered price as an important factor, whereas in 2020 it was 32%, according to the report.

Same Budget As 2021

Some 83% of Spanish households plan to use the same budget as last year – or slightly more – when planning their Christmas meals, with 29% planning to allocate between €100 and €200, 22% planning to spend between €50 and €100 euros, and 21% between €200 and €300.

Those over 65 years old tend to spend more on Christmas, the study found, of which 60% stated they plan to spend more than €200.

Christmas Eve

Christmas Eve is the celebration where consumers spend more money on food in Spain (39%) – apart from Catalonia, where the Christmas lunch has more weight, Aldi's study found.

More than two thirds of Spanish households (71%) plan to invest between €50 and €200 euros on Christmas Eve, which they consider the main festivity, the report added.

Half of Spanish consumers (49%) go grocery shopping a week before Christmas or the same week, whereas 16% advance their purchases two weeks before, and 3% buy at the last minute.

Fish and Seafood

Spanish consumers will invest on fish and seafood the most (61%) in Christmas, followed by nougat (46%), meat (45%), ham (42%) and confectionery (40%), according to Aldi's study.

Gourmet products are gaining popularity in recent years, with 66% of families choosing to purchase high-end products for Christmas meals, according to the report.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Amanda Merchán. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

