Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Spanish September Inflation Down To 9.3% On Energy, Transport

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Spanish prices rose 9.3% in the 12 months to September, National Statistics Institute data showed, a fall of more than one percentage point, thanks to a public transportation price cut and an electricity price slowdown.

The reading was the lowest since May and lower than the 10.1% forecast by analysts polled by Reuters. The locally measured inflation figure fell to 9% from 10.5%.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile fresh food and energy prices, was at 6.2% year-on-year, down from 6.4% in August, the INE data showed.

There is a statistical effect in the sharp reduction as electricity prices in September 2021 had already seen a hike and initiated the upward path.

Subsidy Programme

The government in September introduced a subsidy programme of free train tickets and price cut for public transportation, which also contributed to curbing the general price increase.

The INE also suggested that a fuel price declined has helped to reduce the inflation rate.

Spain hit an inflation peak in July, when the EU-harmonised rate was at 10.7%, and the government and the Central Bank expect prices to moderate in the coming months.

The government has been approving successive relief packages, with tax reductions on power and gas and a cap on gas price for power generation.

Elsewhere, Unions representing some of the 234,000 workers at large retailers in Spain such as Carrefour, IKEA and department store chain El Corte Inglés,plan to demand pay raises of at least 18% to offset the effects of soaring inflation.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest retail news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Perifem Unites French Retailers On Energy Saving Protocol
2
Retail

La Doria: A Specialist In Authentic Italian Products
3
Retail

IGD's Insight And Impact Event To Explore Solutions To The Cost-Of-Living Crisis 
4
Retail

UK's Co-op Profit Tanks 84% On Supply Chain Snags, Inflationary Costs
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com