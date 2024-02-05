SPAR Austria Opens Climate-Friendly Store In Vienna

SPAR Austria has announced the opening of a climate-friendly supermarket in Vollbadgasse in Vienna.

The surplus heat generated from the SPAR supermarket is turned into energy for apartments and other facilities in the building, the company added.

The SPAR Supermarket in Vollbadgasse shares a building with a medical centre, nursing home, kindergarten and over 60 apartments.

Refrigeration System

The supermarket has a combined refrigeration system, which is used for the deep-freeze and refrigerated cabinets.

In the past, the unused surplus heat from the combined refrigeration system in the supermarket was released into the environment through a re-cooling system on the roof, rather than being reused.

ADVERTISEMENT

New Solution

The new solution allows unused heat generated from the SPAR supermarket to be regenerated to heat the supermarket itself.

It also provides energy for the neighbouring businesses and apartments in the building complex.

Additionally, the store is illuminated exclusively with LED light strips, LED spotlights and LED advertising lighting. This saves approximately 60% of electricity compared to commercially available light sources.

Food-To-Go

The 600-square-metre supermarket offers approximately 10,000 products along with a delicatessen, bakery, butcher, cheese counter, and fresh sushi. Customers can purchase hot food-to-go products, as well as fresh sandwiches, wraps and salads.

ADVERTISEMENT

The store is managed by Goran Petrovic with a team of 16 colleagues.

In November of last year, the supervisory board of SPAR Austria appointed Hans K Reisch as the new chief executive of SPAR AG.

Hans K Reisch, the grandson of SPAR AG founder Hans F Reisch, has held various functions at the company throughout his career.

He has been a member of the board of directors since 2001 and assumed the role of deputy chairperson of its board in 2021.