SPAR Croatia Opens 100th Supermarket | ESM Magazine

Published on Aug 13 2021 12:58 PM in Retail tagged: Croatia / Spar / Store Launch

SPAR has announced that it has opened its 100th supermarket in Croatia in the north-western town of Novi Marof.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Mayor Siniša Jenkač along with Helmut Fenzl, president of SPAR Croatia’s management board.

The new store features a modern exterior and offers a wide selection of food and non-food items.

The supermarket houses a fresh fish market and butchery, and the product assortment includes local specialties, an extensive range of fruit and vegetables, and hot dishes with a large selection of ready meals.

The retailer has set up four quick cash registers in the store for a comfortable shopping experience.

The property also houses a spacious parking area that can accommodate more than 90 cars.

The new outlet has created around 24 jobs and comprises a team recruited from the local community.

Local Sourcing

SPAR Croatia’s overall strategy centres around local sourcing and exporting Croatian products through its sales network. Last year, the retailer introduced organic eggs of local origin in SPAR and INTERSPAR stores across the country.

The retailer has collaborated with several local suppliers, including Martinjak for fresh red meat, Šafran winery, Euro-milk for dairy products under the S-Budget brand, and ZMH Horvat for frozen meat, among others.

The export of Croatian products through the SPAR sales network to foreign markets has increased by 3% in the first six months of this year, to €49 million, compared to last year, which saw record sales due to the pandemic.

“At SPAR Croatia, we are proud that, in addition to large ones, small producers are increasingly breaking into European markets. The continuous increase in sales of Croatian products is another confirmation of their quality, which European customers know how to recognise”, Fenzl commented.

SPAR International reported a 7.4% year-on-year increase in revenue at constant currency, with sales amounting to €39.8 billion in its financial year 2020.