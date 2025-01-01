52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5

Croatia

SEE Bakery Chain Mlinar Group Gets New Majority Owner

SEE Bakery Chain Mlinar Group Gets New Majority Owner

Croatian Antitrust Agency Approves Tommy’s Acquisition Of Brodokomerc Nova

Croatian Antitrust Agency Approves Tommy’s Acquisition Of Brodokomerc Nova

The Croatian Competition Agency (CCA) has granted approval for Tommy, Croatia's sixth-largest grocery retail chain, to acquire local peer Brodokomerc Nova.

SPAR Croatia Opens €110m Logistics Centre

SPAR Croatia has unveiled its state-of-the-art logistics centre in Donja Zdenčina, in the municipality of Klinča Sela in Zagreb County, an investment of ov...

Advertisement
Next
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com