Croatia
Croatian Antitrust Agency Approves Tommy’s Acquisition Of Brodokomerc Nova
The Croatian Competition Agency (CCA) has granted approval for Tommy, Croatia's sixth-largest grocery retail chain, to acquire local peer Brodokomerc Nova.
SPAR Croatia Opens €110m Logistics Centre
SPAR Croatia has unveiled its state-of-the-art logistics centre in Donja Zdenčina, in the municipality of Klinča Sela in Zagreb County, an investment of ov...
Advertisement
ESM
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com