Croatia's Studenac Launches Groundwater Conservation Campaign

Croatian retailer Studenac has launched a campaign to raise awareness about the importance of groundwater, seeking to engage local communities from across the country in initiatives to protect this resource.

The 'Groundwater, Guardian of Life' campaign launched on 22 March, world Water Day, with an event at the Aquatika aquarium in Karlovac, which featured insight from an expert panel on the need to protect drinking water and biodiversity, as well as the importance of citizen engagement in water protection efforts.

The campaign will include river cleanup campaigns and civic education programmes, Studenac said.

'Education And Engagement'

“Guardian of Life is built around both education and engagement,” commented Studenac marketing director Miranda Mladin.

“We show people the importance of groundwater resources but we don’t stop there – we also provide hands-on opportunities for them to protect and improve the groundwater resources in their local communities.”

ADVERTISEMENT

An accompanying website educates visitors about the importance of groundwater, provides tips on how to take care of it more efficiently with small changes in their behaviour, and offers information on upcoming activities.

Partners involved with the project include Croatia’s Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development, Karlovac County, the City of Karlovac and the Josip Juraj Strossmayer Water Institute.

One Step Closer To Nature

Studenac's 'One Step Closer to Nature' environmental-protection programme also encompasses initiatives to clean up the sea floor in the company's home region along the Adriatic coast.

As the retailer expands to other regions, Studenac has launched initiatives to preserve urban biodiversity, such as placing birdhouses around the capital city, Zagreb. Additionally, Studenac is actively involved in promoting sustainable development across Croatia, including providing support for family farmers in the eastern region of Slavonia.

Founded in 1991, Studenac is Croatia’s largest retail chain by number of stores, boasting more than 1,200 outlets.