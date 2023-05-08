SPAR Enters Latin America, Opens First Store In Paraguay

SPAR has announced the opening of its first store in Paraguay, which also marks the entry of the retail group in Latin America.

The store opened on 5 May in the city of Luque, with a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the occasion.

SPAR has granted a license to the Amiria Group to operate the brand in Paraguay.

Amiria Group is a locally owned and operated business, which runs stores under the Los Jardines and Food Production Centre Innal brands.

SPAR Paraguay

The new outlet offers a wide range of products, with focus on fresh produce.

The fruit and vegetable section visible from the entrance, and customers can also find butchery and bakery sections further in the store.

The 737-square-metre supermarket employs 28 people who have received training from SPAR on customer service and products.

In the lead-up to the launch, SPAR International supported the development team with retail store design, marketing and communication campaigns and access to international retail best practices, the company noted.

SPAR Paraguay seeks to offer customers a better shopping experience by implementing international best practices to cater to the local community’s needs in each location.

Recently, SPAR Spain partner Grupo Upper announced the opening of a new distribution centre for chilled goods in the industrial area of Los Camachos Sur, in Cartagena.

With a surface area of 5,000 square metres and capacity of 16,000 cubic metres, the new DC stocks fruit and vegetables, refrigerated goods and fish.

