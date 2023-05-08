}

52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

SPAR Enters Latin America, Opens First Store In Paraguay

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article

SPAR has announced the opening of its first store in Paraguay, which also marks the entry of the retail group in Latin America.

The store opened on 5 May in the city of Luque, with a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the occasion.

SPAR has granted a license to the Amiria Group to operate the brand in Paraguay.

Amiria Group is a locally owned and operated business, which runs stores under the Los Jardines and Food Production Centre Innal brands.

SPAR Paraguay

The new outlet offers a wide range of products, with focus on fresh produce.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fruit and vegetable section visible from the entrance, and customers can also find butchery and bakery sections further in the store.

The 737-square-metre supermarket employs 28 people who have received training from SPAR on customer service and products.

In the lead-up to the launch, SPAR International supported the development team with retail store design, marketing and communication campaigns and access to international retail best practices, the company noted.

SPAR Paraguay seeks to offer customers a better shopping experience by implementing international best practices to cater to the local community’s needs in each location.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More: SPAR International Launches 'SPAR Daily' Private-Label Range

Recently, SPAR Spain partner Grupo Upper announced the opening of a new distribution centre for chilled goods in the industrial area of Los Camachos Sur, in Cartagena.

With a surface area of 5,000 square metres and capacity of 16,000 cubic metres, the new DC stocks fruit and vegetables, refrigerated goods and fish.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Top 5 Supermarket Retail Chains In Estonia
2
Retail

Eroski Reports Lower Net Profit For 2022, Sales Rise
3
Retail

Poland May Extend Zero VAT On Food Into 2024
4
Retail

Coop Alleanza 3.0 Aims For Profitability With €760m Investment
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com