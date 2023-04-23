SPAR International Launches 'SPAR Daily' Private-Label Range

SPAR International has launched a new range of private-label personal care products, under the brand name SPAR Daily.

In a statement, the retailer said that the range has been developed to 'strengthen the choice of quality, everyday essentials offered to SPAR retailers and customers' and is priced affordably, while all products feature environmentally-friendly packaging.

The SPAR Daily Range

The range includes SPAR Daily hand soaps, available in a 500ml pack size made from recycled PET, and coming in magnolia, aloe, and cocoa cloud variants.

Elsewhere, SPAR Daily shower gel is also available in a 500ml pack size, developed from recycled PET.

The range also includes a 25-pack of SPAR Daily facial wipes, which are 'soothing and hydrating', according to the retailer, and are also plastic free.

'Environmental Sustainability'

'SPAR is continuing to assess its internationally developed SPAR own brand ranges, to incorporate new packaging solutions that reflect its commitment to environmental sustainability," SPAR said.

The launch of the new range follows on from the success of SPAR Eco, which focused on the sustainability of products and packaging; SPAR Natural, which focused on organic products; and the SPAR N°1 Value range, launched in 2021 and now available in 15 SPAR markets around the world.

The SPAR Daily range will be available in SPAR outlets across Europe from the second quarter of 2023, before expanding to other global markets. the retailer said.

