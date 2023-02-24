SPAR Expands Presence In Africa With New Stores In Angola

SPAR has announced that it has entered the Angolan retail market with the opening of nine SPAR Express convenience stores during the past twelve months.

SPAR Group Ltd, which holds the rights for Angola from SPAR International, granted United Investimentos the license to operate the SPAR brand in Angola in the beginning of 2022.

A multi-format retail strategy will see the brand entering high-traffic locations, such as the airport, petrol forecourts and cities, through partnerships with independent organisations.

Pumangol Group

The first store opened in February 2022 and by the end of that year, nine stores were operating under the SPAR Express retail format.

One of the stores is located in the arrivals terminal of Luanda International Airport.

The other eight SPAR Express stores are in various locations in partnership with a local distributor, Pumangol Group, which has an average sales area of 100 square metres.

Full Range Of Products

SPAR Angola offers freshly baked bread and pastries from its bakery production, an instore café, and a full range of products aligned to the convenience market. It employs 280 people to run its stores and distribution operations.

SPAR Own Brand products produced on the continent or further afield comprise up to 25% of the range available, with the number of SKUs available varying from 1,000 – 4,500 depending on the store’s size.

Expansion Plans

The retailer claims it has plans in place to expand in the country over the coming years, under the SPAR Brand.

“It’s a great honour for SPAR Angola to be joining the international SPAR family. We challenge ourselves every day to ensure that our customers leave our stores with a smile,” said Rui Catalo, chief executive officer of SPAR Angola, on the occasion of the opening of the SPAR Express store at Luanda’s airport.

