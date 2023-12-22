52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

SPAR Expands Presence In Spain With Four New Stores

By Dayeeta Das
SPAR has consolidated its presence in Spain with the addition of four new stores and the redesign of three between September and December 2023.

SPAR Spain partners in the Girona, Gran Canaria and La Coruña regions invested in these renovations and store launches, the company added.

Girona

Valvi Supermercados, a SPAR Spain partner, expanded its presence with three new stores in the province of Girona.

The new launches include a 270-square-metre outlet in Riudarenes, a 389-square-metre store in San Pedro Pescador, and a 335-square-metre store in Sant Joan de les Abadesses.

In addition, Valvi refurbished the 250-square-metre SPAR store in Riudarenes de la Selva to meet the needs of the local community.

Gran Canaria

In Gran Canaria, the retailer renovated its La Garita (Las Palmas) store to feature a modernised 300-square-metre sales area, with dedicated sections for fresh local produce in fruit and vegetables, bakery, delicatessen, and butchery.

Elsewhere, the retailer expanded its SPAR Siete Palmas supermarket to 298 square metres, with a new ready-meal section and an upgraded bakery area.

The expansion has also created six new jobs, and the store features ‘enhanced aesthetics and infrastructure’, according to SPAR.

The renovations also focus on energy efficiency, with measures such as the optimisation of refrigeration and electronic labelling.

The move aligns with SPAR Gran Canaria’s aim to reduce its carbon footprint by operating more efficient and environmentally friendly stores.

La Coruña

In November, SPAR Spain’s licensed operator for the La Coruña, Lugo, Ourense, Pontevedra, León and Zamora regions – Ignacio de Las Cuevas – opened a SPAR Express store.

The 150-square-metre SPAR Express store offers 1,300 products, including own- and leading-brand items.

It features dedicated sections for fruit and vegetables, delicatessen and butchery, offering customers a range of fresh products.

