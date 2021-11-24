Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

SPAR Kosovo Expands Online Service

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

SPAR Kosovo has announced that it has expanded its online services to include the entire country.

In response to customers’ demand for an easy-to-use home delivery option, the retailer rolled out a nationwide online grocery platform featuring over 600 basic grocery and homecare items.

Online Services

The retailer is offering a minimum order value of just €20 for free deliveries during a fixed time slot to make the SPAR Online store accessible to many customers.

For shoppers living in Pristina, same-day delivery is available for orders placed before 15:00 hours.

Compatible with both on desktop and mobile, the platform offers advance or on delivery payment options.

Shoppers are familiar with the range available at SPAR Kosovo, which includes internationally-sourced own brand products.

The emphasis on locally and regionally sourced fresh products extends to the online offering.

The retailer aims to promote healthy lifestyles with nutritional values indicated on many of the SKUs available in-store.

SPAR Kosovo

In January 2019, SPAR International granted an exclusive licence to a consortium, SPAR Kosova JSC, to operate the SPAR Brand in the country.

The consortium represents three leading domestic business entities with international experience operating in distribution, retail, and investment.

The local retail chain, Meridien Group, has purchased 49% of SPAR Kosovo, creating opportunities to expand the brand further through both store conversions and new store developments.

SPAR Kosovo aims to be the leading retail chain in the market, providing the best shopping experience through a commitment to freshness, choice, value, and top-quality service.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Lidl Aiming To Have 1,100 Stores In Britain By 2025
2
Retail

Asda Launches Draught Beer Concept
3
Retail

REWE Launches Supermarket On A Train
4
Retail

Carrefour Unveils New Concept Store In Paris
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2021. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com