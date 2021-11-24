SPAR Kosovo Expands Online Service

SPAR Kosovo has announced that it has expanded its online services to include the entire country.

In response to customers’ demand for an easy-to-use home delivery option, the retailer rolled out a nationwide online grocery platform featuring over 600 basic grocery and homecare items.

Online Services

The retailer is offering a minimum order value of just €20 for free deliveries during a fixed time slot to make the SPAR Online store accessible to many customers.

For shoppers living in Pristina, same-day delivery is available for orders placed before 15:00 hours.

Compatible with both on desktop and mobile, the platform offers advance or on delivery payment options.

Shoppers are familiar with the range available at SPAR Kosovo, which includes internationally-sourced own brand products.

The emphasis on locally and regionally sourced fresh products extends to the online offering.

The retailer aims to promote healthy lifestyles with nutritional values indicated on many of the SKUs available in-store.

SPAR Kosovo

In January 2019, SPAR International granted an exclusive licence to a consortium, SPAR Kosova JSC, to operate the SPAR Brand in the country.

The consortium represents three leading domestic business entities with international experience operating in distribution, retail, and investment.

The local retail chain, Meridien Group, has purchased 49% of SPAR Kosovo, creating opportunities to expand the brand further through both store conversions and new store developments.

SPAR Kosovo aims to be the leading retail chain in the market, providing the best shopping experience through a commitment to freshness, choice, value, and top-quality service.

Article by Conor Farrelly.