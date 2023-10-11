Discounter Lidl Set To Enter Four Balkan Markets

Discounter Lidl is in the process of entering the markets of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Kosovo, following the rollout of successful operations in Croatia, Slovenia and Serbia.

In Bosnia and Herzegovina, Lidl has commenced construction of a large distribution centre in Lepenica, near Sarajevo, a key step before starting operations in that market.

The 60,000 square metre centre is located near a highway linking the cities of Sarajevo and Mostar.

Over the past two years, the supermarket chain has been hiring workers and searching for locations throughout the country.

The plan is to open stores in cities and municipalities in Bosnia and Herzegovina with over 30,000 inhabitants, with the first locations already secured in cities like Sarajevo and Bijeljina.

Montenegro

Although Lidl's original plan was to commence operations in Montenegro by the end of 2023, this is now unlikely to happen due to difficulties in finding the right store locations.

According to local media reports, the discounter has so far managed to secure three locations in Montenegro – one in Nikšić and two in Podgorica.

North Macedonia

Lidl registered a local subsidiary in North Macedonia two years ago and has since been scouring the country for potential store locations.

The discounter recently announced that it is commencing the construction of its first store in Bitola on one of the two purchased plots, while another agreement was recently signed for the purchase of the Brikolaj centre from Skopski Pazar, which is set to be Lidl’s first store in North Macedonia.

The discounter recently paid €5.3 million for a 17-hectare plot of land in Gornji Konjar near Kumanovo, where it plans to build a logistics centre.

A tentative date of 2026 has been unofficially mentioned for the opening of the first stores in North Macedonia.

Kosovo

In Kosovo, meanwhile, Lidl commenced hiring staff for its future stores, according to a post on the LinkedIn profile of the Kosovo-based unit of HR services provider The Headhunter Group.

Among the roles being advertised are those of real estate portfolio specialist; administrative assistant; civil engineer; real estate specialist; and HR administration specialist.

Last year, the president of the Kosovo Chamber of Commerce, Berat Rukiqi, confirmed that Lidl plans to open stores in Kosovo, adding that this was 'good news' for the local economy and producers, as it would allow for the export of local products to other Lidl markets.