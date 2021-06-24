ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

SPAR Opens New EUROSPAR Store In Northern Ireland

Published on Jun 24 2021 12:33 PM in Retail tagged: Eurospar / Spar UK / SPAR NI / Doagh

SPAR Opens New EUROSPAR Store In Northern Ireland

SPAR NI has opened a new EUROSPAR outlet in Doagh, which is also the first SPAR UK Fresh concept store to open in Northern Ireland.

SPAR operator Henderson Group has invested €4.32 million in the 700 square-metre store, created in collaboration with SPAR International and SPAR UK.

The store employs 35 people and aims to deliver a fresh food shopping experience customised for the Doagh community.

Focus On 'Local Shoppers'

Mark McCammond, retail director at Henderson Group, said, “This community supermarket has been designed and built with a data-driven approach to provide a mission-focused customer proposition tailored for local shoppers.

The team has worked with marketing, tech, and analyst specialists to identify several criteria to determine a store’s primary shopping mission.

The retailer has identified the fresh produce top-up shop with products conducive to making a meal as the most'mission' for shoppers in EUROSPAR outlets offering the 'Fresh' concept.

As a result, SPAR will assign a greater proportion of space to fresh produce and fresh meat along with a wide range of product assortment.

Doagh SPAR NI

The newest SPAR NI will showcase the popular SPAR Enjoy Local range of meats, poultry, baked goods, and everyday fresh essentials.

The store will also feature the latest tech innovation for retail efficiency, including the GLORY cash management system.

The system provides customers with full service yet touch-less cash payment solutions at the tills and the option of self-scan checkouts for a faster and contactless experience.

The site also houses a 32-space car park, customer toilet facilities, ATM, an onsite WineFlair off-license, a fuel offering from Texaco, and a post office.

In May of this year, SPAR UK announced plans to invest £125 million (€145.38 million) in its operations over the next 12 months, as it attempts to keep its lead in the convenience market.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

SPAR Switzerland Opens First EUROSPAR Store

SPAR Switzerland Opens First EUROSPAR Store
Despar Italia 2020 Sees Revenue Up 8.4% In 2020

Despar Italia 2020 Sees Revenue Up 8.4% In 2020
Italy's ARD Discount Sees LFL Sales Up 29.5% In 2020

Italy's ARD Discount Sees LFL Sales Up 29.5% In 2020
Italian Retailer Maiora Earmarks €70m For Investments

Italian Retailer Maiora Earmarks €70m For Investments
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

Dealz Owner Pepco Earnings Up 16.8% In H1 Thu, 24 Jun 2021

Dealz Owner Pepco Earnings Up 16.8% In H1
Auchan Retail Portugal Invests €30m To Boost Digital Presence Thu, 24 Jun 2021

Auchan Retail Portugal Invests €30m To Boost Digital Presence
Women Are 'A Step Ahead' In Driving Plant-Based Food: Study Thu, 24 Jun 2021

Women Are 'A Step Ahead' In Driving Plant-Based Food: Study
Netto Marken-Discount Introduces Sustainability Compass Wed, 23 Jun 2021

Netto Marken-Discount Introduces Sustainability Compass
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN