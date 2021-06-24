SPAR Opens New EUROSPAR Store In Northern Ireland

Published on Jun 24 2021 12:33 PM in Retail tagged: Eurospar / Spar UK / SPAR NI / Doagh

SPAR NI has opened a new EUROSPAR outlet in Doagh, which is also the first SPAR UK Fresh concept store to open in Northern Ireland.

SPAR operator Henderson Group has invested €4.32 million in the 700 square-metre store, created in collaboration with SPAR International and SPAR UK.

The store employs 35 people and aims to deliver a fresh food shopping experience customised for the Doagh community.

Focus On 'Local Shoppers'

Mark McCammond, retail director at Henderson Group, said, “This community supermarket has been designed and built with a data-driven approach to provide a mission-focused customer proposition tailored for local shoppers.

The team has worked with marketing, tech, and analyst specialists to identify several criteria to determine a store’s primary shopping mission.

The retailer has identified the fresh produce top-up shop with products conducive to making a meal as the most'mission' for shoppers in EUROSPAR outlets offering the 'Fresh' concept.

As a result, SPAR will assign a greater proportion of space to fresh produce and fresh meat along with a wide range of product assortment.

Doagh SPAR NI

The newest SPAR NI will showcase the popular SPAR Enjoy Local range of meats, poultry, baked goods, and everyday fresh essentials.

The store will also feature the latest tech innovation for retail efficiency, including the GLORY cash management system.

The system provides customers with full service yet touch-less cash payment solutions at the tills and the option of self-scan checkouts for a faster and contactless experience.

The site also houses a 32-space car park, customer toilet facilities, ATM, an onsite WineFlair off-license, a fuel offering from Texaco, and a post office.

In May of this year, SPAR UK announced plans to invest £125 million (€145.38 million) in its operations over the next 12 months, as it attempts to keep its lead in the convenience market.

