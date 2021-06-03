ESM Magazine

SPAR UK To Invest £125m In Its Operations This Year

Published on Jun 3 2021 7:29 AM in Retail tagged: Investment / Corporate Social Responsibility / Too Good To Go / Spar UK

SPAR UK plans to invest £125 million (€145.38 million) in its operations over the next 12 months, as it attempts to keep its lead in the convenience market.

The retailer saw a growth in sales driven by bigger basket sizes and changes in the mix and pack sizes.

Local Offerings

The convenience giant focuses on local offerings, as consumers prefer to shop locally in stores owned by independent retailers.

SPAR UK Managing Director, Louise Hoste, said "Our core strength is in our store locations, our independence and the entrepreneurial spirit of our retailers. Last year was a year that saw accelerated growth as a result of the dedication and focus of our colleagues. Therefore, we are going to support them by investing £125 million in our business in the year ahead."

"We will invest £100 million in stores, and we will invest £25 million in improving our supply chain and IT capability – everything from depots to vans and electric bikes for home delivery. The potential is huge," Hoste added.

SPAR UK 2020 Overview

Despite the pandemic, SPAR UK continued to expand business throughout 2020 and opening more than 300 new and renovated stores.

The group ensured that its supply chain remained functional throughout the pandemic, with SPAR and all five wholesalers working collaboratively with suppliers across all functions to keep stores stocked.

In addition, SPAR UK made several changes in its product range and package sizes to accommodate customer needs. 

Corporate Social Responsibility

During the year, the retailer worked to improve its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts. 

The chain prevented around 13 million own-label coloured plastic caps from soft drinks bottles from going to the landfill. 

The group also introduced narrow necks on drinking bottles, saving 32 tonnes of virgin plastic; rolled out the Too Good To Go app to stores; joined The Plastic Pact; and signed up to the BRC Climate Action Roadmap. 

SPAR UK also fundraised for its national charity partner, Marie Curie, and distributed over one million pieces of PPE to Marie Curie Nurses.

